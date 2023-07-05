Hamza Ali Abbasi Acknowledges Wahaj Ali’s Superstar Status

Wahaj Ali, an actor known for his handsome and charming persona, has undeniably achieved the status of a superstar following the immense success of the drama “Tere Bin.” His versatile acting skills have allowed him to excel in various roles, be they romantic, sombre, or despairing. While he had always been admired by his fans, “Tere Bin” became the breakthrough project that propelled him to fame, preceded by his critically acclaimed serial “Jo Bichar Gaye.”

Now, fellow actors are joining in to praise and validate Wahaj Ali’s accomplishments, showering him with love and admiration. Recently, Hamza Ali Abbasi wholeheartedly commended him. When asked about the possibility of working with Wahaj Ali in an action film, Hamza Ali Abbasi responded with enthusiasm, stating, “Absolutely, I would love to work with him. We needed a new generation of superstars, and I believe Wahaj is a fantastic addition to the industry. He possesses talent, personality, behaviour, and attitude, making him a complete package. Our industry has longed for a star like him.” Hamza Ali Abbasi expressed that Wahaj Ali truly deserves all the praise he has been receiving.

On the work front, Wahaj has recently appeared in the film Teri Meri Kahaniyaan alongside Mehwish Hayat, Hira Mani, Ramsha Khan, Shehryar Munawar, and others.