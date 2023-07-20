Hamza Firdous gives updates about His father Surgery

Firdous Jamal is known for his work in television, theater, and films.

Firdous Jamal is a highly talented Pakistani actor known for his work in television, theater, and films. He has gained immense fame through his popular TV projects, including hit serials like “Waris,” “Manchalay Ka Sauda,” “Sayebaan Seeshey Ka,” “Anaa,” and “Pyare Afzal.” Firdous Jamal has delivered countless successful performances in various dramas.

His sons, Bazil Firdous and Hamza Firdous, are also well-known personalities. However, in December 2022, the actor’s family shared the news that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Since then, his son Bazil has been sharing videos of his father and providing updates about his health and treatment.

Recently, Firdous Jamal’s elder son, Hamza Firdous, informed fans about his father’s surgery. He posted on his Instagram, asking for prayers and wishing for a long and healthy life for his beloved father. Hamza revealed that the surgery went well and that his father was in good spirits both before and after the procedure. The family seems to be united in supporting Firdous Jamal during this challenging time.

