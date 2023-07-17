Hania Aamir Embraces Barbie Vibes In Stunning Instagram Photos

Hania Aamir, a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has caught everyone’s attention once again with a delightful set of pictures. Embracing the ongoing Barbie vs. Oppenheimer trend, she playfully indicated which side she was on.

In the carousel of images, the charming actress exudes a Barbie-like aura, transporting viewers to a dreamy Barbie Dreamland. Her caption, “barbie in an oppenheimer wolrd [sic],” added a touch of humour and creativity.

The pictures quickly went viral, receiving an overwhelming response from social media users, including fellow actress Hira Khan, YouTuber and influencer Aroob Jatoi, and producer Umer Mukhtar.

As for her professional ventures, Hania has been featured in various blockbuster drama serials like Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.

