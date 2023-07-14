Hania Aamir shocks fan with her Boxing Skills

Hania Aamir delighted her fans with a hilarious workout video on social media.

Hania channels her inner Rocky Balboa.

She has gained fame through her roles in various successful drama serials and films.

Hania Aamir delighted her fans with a hilarious workout video on social media, showcasing her “boxing skills.” In the clip, Hania, visibly exhausted, channels her inner Rocky Balboa as she attempts to spar with celebrity trainer Ahmed Hassan.

Despite her best efforts to throw punches and dodge, Hania’s jumpy and uncertain movements reveal her true intentions. Her comical hesitation is evident on her face as she teeters between throwing a punch and ducking. In a playful moment, Ahmed lightly taps her head with the strike pads, and both of them burst into laughter.

Hania Aamir summed up her boxing experience with a caption, highlighting her ability to find joy and humor even during a physically demanding training session. She turns what could have been a serious moment into a delightful and entertaining experience.

Hania has been training with renowned celebrity trainer Ahmed Hassan for some time, and their camaraderie is evident in the playful clips they share. From challenging push-up routines to testing her boxing skills, Ahmed consistently pushes Hania to exceed her limits while maintaining a cheerful and light-hearted atmosphere.

Hania Aamir is a prominent figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry, known for her charming personality and beautiful looks. She has gained fame through her roles in various successful drama serials and films. In addition to her acting prowess, Hania is also regarded as a style icon. Her effortless elegance and natural beauty have made her a favorite among fans, and her fashion choices continue to inspire women across Pakistan and beyond.

