Hania Aamir’s latest boxing video goes viral

Hania Aamir is known for being an incredible actor who is adored by millions, but the Dil Ruba star has caused an uproar on the internet this time.

The actor works it off with a fun boxing session with her coach. Hania has always enjoyed mixing things up at the gym to keep in shape. To stay healthy, she supposedly enjoys yoga, boxing, weight training, and aerobics.

In the new video, the Sang-e-Mah star chose boxing to exercise and burn calories, but she appeared exhausted while his trainer tried to spice things up.

She captioned the image, “Death but make it fun,” while the video shows her clad in black, throwing punches at her coach, who tries to block them.

Her most recent video was an instant sensation online, with many filled the comment section to show their support for the 26-year-old.