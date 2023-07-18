Advertisement
date 2023-07-18
Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: Mother-Daughter Moments

Articles
  • The renowned Bollywood actress and global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebrates her birthday.
  • Priyanka is happily married to Nick Jonas, and the couple welcomed their daughter.
  • Surrounded by nature’s beauty, the family shares laughter and love, creating cherished memories.2.
Today, the renowned Bollywood actress and global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebrates her birthday. Her exceptional talent, captivating beauty, and trailblazing achievements have earned her worldwide acclaim and made her an inspiration for millions of women.

On the personal front:

Priyanka is happily married to Nick Jonas, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2021 via surrogacy. Embracing motherhood, Priyanka has been cherishing every moment with her little one, and on this special occasion, let’s look at five heartwarming moments that reflect her journey as a mother.

1. Sunday Picnic with Nick and Malti:

A serene outdoor moment captures Priyanka and Nick basking in the joy of a Sunday picnic with their daughter Malti. Surrounded by nature’s beauty, the family shares laughter and love, creating cherished memories.

2. Celebrating the Joy of Motherhood:

On Mother’s Day, Priyanka celebrates the beautiful bond of three generations with her daughter Malti and her mother, Madhu. The post is a heartfelt tribute to the precious gift of motherhood.

3. Malti’s Day Out:

Enjoying retail therapy with Malti Marie, Priyanka showcases her affectionate bond with her daughter. They spend quality time together, creating a strong connection.

 

4. Priyanka: Multitasking Like a Boss:

A testament to her dedication, Priyanka effortlessly balances her career and motherhood. In a makeup session with Malti by her side, she exemplifies the strength of a working mom.

 

5. Seeking Blessings:

Despite living away from India, Priyanka never forgets her roots. On Malti’s first trip to India, the actress seeks blessings with her daughter, cherishing their cultural heritage.

 

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her special day, let us join in commemorating the joy she brings to her family and fans, and wish her continued success in her journey as a loving and empowered mother. Happy Birthday, Priyanka!

