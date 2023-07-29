Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Memorable Munna Bhai Dialogues

Sanjay Dutt, widely known as Sanju Bhai, is an incredibly versatile and promising actor in the entertainment industry.

Sanjay Dutt, widely known as Sanju Bhai, is an incredibly versatile and promising actor in the entertainment industry. With his brilliant acting skills, he brings life to every role he portrays. Today, on his 64th birthday, we honor this legendary actor who has garnered a dedicated fan following by refusing to be boxed into the stereotypical hero of the silver screen.

Born on July 29, 1959, Sanjay is the son of legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Despite having a privileged upbringing, his journey to success was far from easy, as it was filled with conflicts, addictions, losses, sorrows, and dark phases.

Sanjay made his debut in 1981 with the film “Rocky,” which catapulted him to fame and made him a household name. Blockbuster movies like “Saajan” (1991) and “Khal Nayak” (1993) established him as a box-office superstar and showcased his versatile range. The year 1999 marked another milestone in his career with the cult classic “Vaastav: The Reality,” where he capitalized on his ‘bad boy’ image. He further proved his mettle in the comedy genre with the 2003 release of “Munna Bhai MBBS,” solidifying his position as an exceptional actor.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sanjay Dutt has received several prestigious awards, including two Filmfare Awards and three Screen Awards, making him a wonder of Hindi cinema.

On this special occasion, let’s celebrate the actor’s talent by revisiting 10 iconic dialogues from his movies that are cherished by fans:

Advertisement “Insaaf Na Kanoon De Sakta Hai Na Police … Agar Koi Insaaf De Sakta Hai … To Ek Insaan Doosre Insaan Ko De Sakta Hai…” – Khal Nayak (1993) “Asli hai asli … pachaas tola, pachaas tola … kitna, pachaas tola” – Vaastav: The Reality (1999) “Aye Mamu … jadoo ki jhappi de daal aur baat khatam” – Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) “Admi Musafir Hota Hai Hero … Aata Hai, Jaata Hai” – Musafir (2004) “Apun ke pass Bapu hai Mamu!” – Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) “Aadmi khatam … toh files khatam” – Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) Advertisement “Sahi time par sahi jagah hona … sahi time par sahi baat karna … aur sahi time par sahi kaam uthana … iss hi ko luck kehte hai” – Luck (2009) “Apne ghar mein kutta bhi sher hota hai … lekin sher har jagah sher hota hai” – Son of Sardaar (2012) “Tum kya leke aaye the, aur kya leke jaaoge. Rahejaye sirf ek insaan, sarva shakthi shali, sarva shaktimaan” – Agneepath (2012) “Ye More ka Takht aur Kohinoor…badi mashkkat se paaye jaate hain….Chhinane se nahi milta” – Panipat (2019)

These dialogues are a testament to Sanjay Dutt’s ability to captivate audiences with his powerful performances and unforgettable screen presence. As we celebrate his birthday, we salute this legendary actor for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. Happy birthday, Sanju Bhai!

