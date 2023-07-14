Hareem Shah is currently in London to confront Shahzad Akbar.

Hareem Shah, a popular TikTok star, has revealed that she is currently in London to confront Shahzad Akbar, the former accountability chief of Imran Khan’s government. She wants to understand why Akbar allegedly tried to ruin her life by involving the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) and attempting to have her arrested on charges of money laundering.

Shah is actively searching for Akbar in London and wishes to question him regarding the accusations of misusing his power when he held a position of great influence in Khan’s government in Pakistan.

The incident Shah is referring to occurred in January 2022 when a video she posted from London went viral. In the video, she displayed a large sum of money and claimed to have taken it out of Pakistan without encountering any issues. Subsequently, Akbar publicly announced that he had instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate a money laundering case against her. The FIA then wrote to the UK NCA regarding Shah’s case as well.

Shah said:” It’s karma that Shahzad Akbar has run away from Pakistan and is now hiding in London. I have information that he has assets in London and is hiding here to avoid corruption cases in Pakistan. Shahzad Akbar wanted me deported from London. He wrote to the UK authorities to get me arrested to put me in trouble. He did everything to ruin my life but look what has happened to him.”

Shah said Akbar was arrogant when working in the Imran Khan-led government and ruined many lives.

“I have known Mian Saleem Raza for a long time. He is a decent and nice man. Shahzad Akbar wanted to turn him into a witness against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal and when that failed he made fake cases against Mian Saleem Raza and put him on the list of most wanted terrorists. I know Mian Saleem Raza’s family who were arrested and put in jail, their lives and business were completely destroyed by Shahzad Akbar. He is still living in London due to fake cases made against him by Shahzad Akbar,” she said.

The TikTok star went on to say that she had no issue obtaining a new British visit visa. “I have done nothing wrong and the UK government knows that.”

In the midst of the scandal that erupted in early January 2022, a local leader from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party came forward to defend Hareem Shah. He claimed that the bundles of cash in UK pounds that she showcased in her social media video actually belonged to him, asserting that there was no money laundering involved.

As the controversy unfolded in the Pakistani media, Shah clarified that the video was created purely for entertainment purposes and not meant to be taken seriously.

Mian Saleem Raza, who currently resides in London, played a significant role in the video scandal involving Judge Arshad Malik. Alongside individuals like Nasir Butt and Mian Nasir Janjua, Raza faced direct scrutiny from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the orders of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his then-accountability chief, Shahzad Akbar. Due to his involvement in the scandal, Raza endured victimization for several years. However, he now plans to return to Pakistan.

Hareem Shah mentioned that she will be staying in London for a month for her summer vacation.

