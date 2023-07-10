Advertisement
Haris Rauf Drops Dreamy Photos From His Wedding Ceremony

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf recently exchanged wedding vows, and congratulations are pouring in for the newly married couple. Social media users are still captivated by the enchanting aura of Rauf’s dreamy wedding as he continues to share more pictures from various wedding functions.

Rauf shared glimpses from the Mehendi, Baraat, and Walima ceremonies, stealing the attention of netizens. The 29-year-old bowler has entered into marital bliss with his childhood sweetheart, Muzna Masood Malik.

Expressing his everlasting love, Rauf declared, “It’s always been you,” to his beloved wife.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Haris Rauf (@harisraufofficial)

Social media users, including Rauf’s teammates such as Shahnawaz Dahani, Nawaz Khan, and Sri Lankan player Dimuth Karunarathna, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the couple as they embark on this new chapter in life.

Another teammate, Hassan Ali, retweeted the couple’s pictures and added, “Congratulations to both of you, Bhai and Bhabi. Sending lots of prayers your way.”

Next Story