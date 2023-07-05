Advertisement
Haris Rauf kicks off his wedding festivities with Dholki

Haris Rauf kicks off his wedding festivities with Dholki

  • Haris Rauf’s wedding has been started in full swing.
  • He looked gorgeous in a classic blue gown.
  • Other cricketers also attended the Dholki night.
Haris Rauf’s house was buzzing with celebrations on Tuesday night as the cricketer’s wedding festivities kicked off with a Qawwali night.

Friends and family members flocked to the mansion, which was festooned with lights. Several videos and photos from the Dholki event have gone viral on social media.

The 29-year-old looked gorgeous in a classic blue gown. Video clips from the event have emerged online, showing Haris enjoying Qawwali while attendees sway their legs and shower money on the Qawwals.

Haris and his classmate Muzna will marry in a small ceremony on Friday. Several Team Green players will attend the wedding of right-arm pacer.

Meanwhile, Green shirts descended in Karachi for a training camp in preparation for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

On the weekend, team members will be released from camp to attend the wedding of the Qalandars’ star.

Also Read

“Haris Rauf and I were not prepared for marriage” says Shadab Khan
“Haris Rauf and I were not prepared for marriage” says Shadab Khan

Shadab revealed that his marriage had not previously been scheduled. He got...

