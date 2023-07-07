Advertisement
Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood Malik Tie Knot In Lavish Wedding Ceremony

Cricket star Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik recently tied the knot in a private ceremony that managed to maintain a low profile in the media. The wedding took place on Thursday and was a beautiful affair. Haris looked dashing in a black sherwani and a red turban, while Muzna embraced tradition, donning an exquisite all-red ensemble adorned with gold, radiating elegance.

The wedding festivities began earlier in the week with a lively Qawwali night. Haris, a highly regarded 29-year-old fast bowler known for his exceptional skills, had previously undergone a nikkah ceremony with Muzna in December of the previous year. Now, as they embark on their journey as husband and wife, the couple’s wedding celebrations are in full swing.

Various videos and images from the wedding events have emerged, capturing precious moments such as the couple’s grand entrances, scenes from the baraat (wedding procession), and an emotional video of Muzna bidding farewell to her family.

Haris’s teammates took the opportunity to convey their well-wishes to him before the ceremonies commenced. In a short eight-second video, Shaheen Afridi, standing alongside the team, extends his heartfelt message, saying, “Harry, all of us wish you a very happy wedding.”

As the wedding saga unfolds, the entire nation joins in extending warm wishes and blessings to the newlyweds. May their journey together be filled with love, happiness, and success.

Also Read

Haris Rauf kicks off his wedding festivities with Dholki
Haris Rauf kicks off his wedding festivities with Dholki

Haris Rauf's wedding has been started in full swing. He looked gorgeous...

