Haroon Shahid Reveals the Darkest secret of Music Industry

Haroon Shahid is a talented singer who decided to pursue acting as well.

He has always been passionate about music and has even performed at Coke Studio, which is a big deal.

Haroon made his acting debut in the movie Verna, directed by Shoaib Mansoor.

Advertisement

Haroon Shahid is a talented singer who decided to pursue acting as well. He has always been passionate about music and has even performed at Coke Studio, which is a big deal. Haroon made his acting debut in the movie Verna, directed by Shoaib Mansoor. After that, he started doing TV dramas and has been very successful in shows like Do Bol and Qayamat. Now, he is a full-time actor and people really enjoy watching him.

Haroon is not the only musician who has transitioned into acting. There are others like Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, and Kaifi Khalil who have done the same. However, the music industry hasn’t grown as much as it could have, and most of its focus is on brand-themed shows.

Recently, Haroon was a guest on a show where he spoke about some unfair practices in the music industry. He revealed that there are famous singers who earn millions from their shows but still exploit smaller musicians. He shared stories of musicians being paid very little, sometimes even as low as 30k, while the big stars make crores. This is a dark side of the industry, as there are no set standards for how much musicians should be paid, leading to further exploitation by the more established artists.

Also Read