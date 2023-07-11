Harper Beckham receives heartfelt birthday tribute by Nicola Peltz

Harper Beckham celebrated her 12th birthday on July 10, 2023, and received a special birthday message from her sister-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The 28-year-old actress, known for her role in Transformers, took to Instagram on Monday to share a carousel of adorable photos with the birthday girl. One of the pictures showcased the matching butterfly tattoos they both had gotten.

Peltz captioned the sweet tribute with, “Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper you are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever??) ”

In the comments section, Harper’s mom Victoria Beckham left a string of heart emojis to express her love.

Due to prior commitments, Peltz was unable to attend the birthday party held in London. However, the Beckhams made sure to make Harper’s day extra special with extravagant celebrations.

Harper, wearing a purple slip dress and carrying a blue handbag, enjoyed a birthday lunch at Prada Caffè. She also received a stunning gift from the brand.

The birthday girl’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, wished her a happy birthday with a heartwarming throwback video compilation set to Harry Styles’ song, “Golden.”

David, 48, captioned the reel with, “Happy Birthday my pretty lady. Keep being beautiful inside and out. You are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for. Daddy loves you.”

Victoria, 49, posted a photo of Harper smiling on a playground, wearing a blue dress and a gray hoodie. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Harper Seven. The sweetest, kindest soul. Your love and energy are a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you. You are our everything. We love you so much.”

The heartfelt messages and gestures from family members made Harper’s 12th birthday a memorable and joyous occasion.

