Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Harry and Meghan have no personal inroads with California’s elite

Harry and Meghan have no personal inroads with California’s elite

Articles
Advertisement
Harry and Meghan have no personal inroads with California’s elite
Advertisement

Renowned commentator Daniela Elser has raised questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s connection with California’s elite, suggesting that they have no personal relationships with the influential circles in the region.

In a report by News.com.au, Elser pondered on the couple’s strained relationship with California’s elite, citing instances such as Beyoncé publicly supporting Meghan on her website after their Oprah interview, and a scene in their Netflix series where Meghan receives a text message from the superstar.

Elser wondered whether Beyoncé still views Meghan as “inspiring” and “courageous.” Additionally, she questioned whether the couple has managed to establish personal connections and friendships within California’s elite, even if their public support may be lacking.

These questions emerged as the couple faced criticism from experts, executives, and other sources. Particularly noteworthy was an accusation by a Spotify executive who referred to the couple as “f****** grifters.”

Elser’s analysis delves into the dynamics of the Sussexes’ relationship with the influential circles in California, raising doubts about the extent of their connections within the elite community.

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle motivated to make Netflix partnership success
Meghan Markle motivated to make Netflix partnership success

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly determined to ensure the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story