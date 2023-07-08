Harry and Meghan have no personal inroads with California’s elite

Renowned commentator Daniela Elser has raised questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s connection with California’s elite, suggesting that they have no personal relationships with the influential circles in the region.

In a report by News.com.au, Elser pondered on the couple’s strained relationship with California’s elite, citing instances such as Beyoncé publicly supporting Meghan on her website after their Oprah interview, and a scene in their Netflix series where Meghan receives a text message from the superstar.

Elser wondered whether Beyoncé still views Meghan as “inspiring” and “courageous.” Additionally, she questioned whether the couple has managed to establish personal connections and friendships within California’s elite, even if their public support may be lacking.

These questions emerged as the couple faced criticism from experts, executives, and other sources. Particularly noteworthy was an accusation by a Spotify executive who referred to the couple as “f****** grifters.”

Elser’s analysis delves into the dynamics of the Sussexes’ relationship with the influential circles in California, raising doubts about the extent of their connections within the elite community.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle motivated to make Netflix partnership success Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly determined to ensure the...