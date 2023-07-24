Harry Styles closes out his Love on Tour with an emotional encore

Harry Styles wrapped up his epic Love on Tour with a stunning last concert at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

The singer-songwriter surprised fans with a brand new nameless song, which he played on the piano as an instrumental ballad for around 10 minutes.

The new song quickly went viral on Twitter, with “Harry Styles” and “new song” trending as fans voiced their excitement and emotions over hearing new music from the singer during the tour’s final event. Love on Tour lasted nearly two years and was an emotional roller coaster for both Styles and his dedicated fans.

During the show, Styles took a moment to thank the audience, saying that their steadfast support made it all possible.

As he addressed the audience, he became visibly touched, stating, “I don’t get to do this if you guys don’t come.” I know you wanted to make it special for me by coming here tonight. Every night, you make it special for me.”

He went on to commend the supporters for creating a fantastic atmosphere and sense of family throughout the trip. Styles saw the wonderful influence their charity had on others and encouraged them to keep spreading love in the world, especially during difficult times. Many people were moved to tears by the singer’s moving message, which provided an emotional touch to the tour’s grand finale.

The Love on Tour began in Las Vegas on September 4, 2021, and brought Styles to numerous locations across five continents. According to Billboard Boxscore data, it was a huge success, ranking among the top ten highest-grossing tours of all time, earning the former One Direction member approximately $600 million.

As he said goodbye to the tour, Styles reaffirmed his love for his fans, no matter how long they had supported him. He attributed their influence on his life and making him the happiest he had ever been. The artist was deeply moved by the affection and support of his devoted fan base, and he swore to preserve those memories forever.