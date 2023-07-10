Advertisement
Harry Styles make it official with his new girlfriend at Vienna concert?

Harry Styles make it official with his new girlfriend at Vienna concert?

  • Harry Styles sparked speculation about whether he made his new relationship official.
  • Multiple photos and videos circulating online show actress Taylor Russell attending Harry’s concert.
  • She was also seen talking and being friendly with the crew member next to her.
Harry Styles, the popular musician and heartthrob, has been the center of attention as fans eagerly speculate about his current relationship status. The events that took place during his concert in Vienna have only fueled the curiosity surrounding Harry’s love life.

At Harry Styles’ concert in Vienna, people noticed that actress Taylor Russell was in the audience. She was seen in a special area near the stage, which made fans wonder if she could be Harry Styles’ new girlfriend.

What made Taylor Russell’s presence at the concert interesting was that she was sitting next to someone who seemed to be part of Harry’s team, possibly the person in charge of managing the stage. This closeness and interaction between them further fueled the speculation.

Taylor Russell wasn’t just watching the concert, she actively participated in it. Videos showed her dancing and having a great time during Harry’s performance.

She was also seen talking and being friendly with the crew member next to her, suggesting that they knew each other and had a connection.

