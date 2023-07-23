Harry Styles rumoured girlfriend enjoys his music a lot

Taylor Russell, the rumored girlfriend of Harry Styles looks to be a tremendous fan of his.

According to the most recent rumors, the lovebirds spend time together and are frequently spotted together on various occasions.

His Love On Tour world tour may have ended on Saturday night, but love was in the air.

Taylor, 29, of Canada, has sparked romance rumors with the singer, 29, and after finishing his huge solo tour in Italy, Harry may now have more time to devote to romance.

The two have apparently been spending a lot of time together, according to a source who told The Sun: ‘Harry and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. She enjoys his music a lot.’

Harry’s playful and creative fashion style has grown in abundance throughout his time as a solo artist, and he reportedly ‘loves that Taylor is a brand ambassador for luxury label Loewe and is ready to take to the stage in London next week.’