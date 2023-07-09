Harry Styles struck in the face by object during Vienna concert

Advertisement
Edition: English
Harry Styles was hit in the face with an object during his concert in Vienna

Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object during his concert in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.

A video, initially recorded by Twitter user @harryloustan1 and later shared by @PopCrave, shows Harry Styles entering the stage wearing a dazzling black and green outfit. In the footage, an unidentified object appears to strike him in the eye.

Immediately after the incident, Harry Styles instinctively covers his face while the audience reacts with audible shock in the background.

The original poster captioned the video: “STOP THROWING SHIT AT HIM!!!!!”

While concluding his Love on Tour tour, Styles has not yet addressed the incident publicly. However, Twitter users swiftly shared their dismay over the incident.

“This object throwing culture is about to kill how we experience concerts & festivals moving forward,” one user wrote.

