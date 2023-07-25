Advertisement
Has Irina Shayk Left Bradley Cooper For Tom Brady?

Has Irina Shayk Left Bradley Cooper For Tom Brady?

Has Irina Shayk Left Bradley Cooper For Tom Brady?

Has Irina Shayk Left Bradley Cooper For Tom Brady?

Irina Shayk appears to be embarking on a new romance with Tom Brady following her breakup with Bradley Cooper.

The 37-year-old Russian model was seen having a cozy outing with the former NFL athlete, 45, at his Los Angeles home. They were spotted together in Brady’s Rolls-Royce, sharing a moment as he caressed her cheek.

According to a source from People Magazine, there is a “spark” between them, and they have been in contact for a few weeks. The insider revealed that they spent Friday and Saturday night together at a house and have a mutual attraction.

Brady invited Shayk to fly out and meet him in Los Angeles.

Shayk previously dated Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2017 and shares a six-year-old daughter named Lea with him.

Meanwhile, Brady recently finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. They have two children together.

Rumors of a June rendezvous between Shayk and Brady were denied by Shayk’s representative, who called them “totally malicious and fictional.”

Despite not having a rendezvous in June, the insider mentioned that Tom and Irina have known each other for a while and have always had a great relationship.

