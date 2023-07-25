Has Irina Shayk Left Bradley Cooper For Tom Brady?

Irina Shayk appears to be embarking on a new romance with Tom Brady following her breakup with Bradley Cooper.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old Russian model was seen having a cozy outing with the former NFL athlete, 45, at his Los Angeles home. They were spotted together in Brady’s Rolls-Royce, sharing a moment as he caressed her cheek.

According to a source from People Magazine, there is a “spark” between them, and they have been in contact for a few weeks. The insider revealed that they spent Friday and Saturday night together at a house and have a mutual attraction.

Brady invited Shayk to fly out and meet him in Los Angeles.

Shayk previously dated Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2017 and shares a six-year-old daughter named Lea with him.

Meanwhile, Brady recently finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. They have two children together.

Rumors of a June rendezvous between Shayk and Brady were denied by Shayk’s representative, who called them “totally malicious and fictional.”

Advertisement

Despite not having a rendezvous in June, the insider mentioned that Tom and Irina have known each other for a while and have always had a great relationship.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.