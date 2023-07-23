Hassan Ahmed reveals unknown fact about his Marriage with Sunita

Hassan Ahmed revealed a little-known fact about their wedding.

He confessed that it was love at first sight for him when he met Sunita.

Despite the unexpected timing, their love and commitment to each other have stood the test of time.

Advertisement

During their appearance on a show, Hassan Ahmed revealed a little-known fact about their wedding. He confessed that it was love at first sight for him when he met Sunita, and they decided to get married. However, their wedding took place quite early in their planning phase, catching Hassan somewhat unprepared. He’s the type of person who takes his time to carefully consider things, but the wedding discussions progressed swiftly, leading them to tie the knot within just two months.

At that time, both of them were busy with their careers. Sunita was at the peak of her success, while Hassan was just starting out. He wanted to be more financially stable before taking such a significant step in their relationship, but circumstances fast-tracked their wedding plans.

Despite the unexpected timing, their love and commitment to each other have stood the test of time. Their story serves as a reminder that even in the unpredictable world of showbiz, genuine love and understanding can create a strong and lasting bond. With their continued support for each other, Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed inspire others with their enduring love story and prove that true love can thrive, even amidst the challenges of a demanding career in the entertainment industry.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed’s Family Trip to Basho Valley Sunita Marshall, an accomplished actress, has been making waves in the Pakistani...