Hassan Ahmed Talks About His Naseer’s Character In ‘Baby Baji’

The drama series Baby Baji has captivated the nation’s attention in recent weeks, and its characters, including Naseer portrayed by Hassan Ahmed, have won the hearts of the audience. Everyone is eager to find out if Asma will have a happy ending with Naseer or if he will face consequences for his actions.

In an interview, Hassan Ahmed provided insights into his role in the drama. He disclosed that initially, he was offered the character of Jamal, but he declined as he wasn’t interested in portraying such a conventional role. Instead, he expressed his desire to play Naseer, which didn’t work out at that time. However, later on, the makers offered him the role of Naseer, and he immediately accepted.

Regarding Naseer’s temperament, he mentioned that such individuals do exist in real life. Additionally, Hassan shared that he had struggled with anger issues around ten years ago but has since worked on himself and undergone a positive transformation.

