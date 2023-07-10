Hayley Atwell addresses dating rumors with Tom Cruise

Hayley Atwell sparked rumors among fans regarding a possible relationship with Tom Cruise.

During a recent interview with The Independent about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Hayley Atwell addressed the dating rumors surrounding her and Tom Cruise.

She described her co-star and director, Christopher McQuarrie, as “kind of like two uncles” in her perspective.

“I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumors, and it feels base. It feels a little dirty,” she added. The actress continued, “It feels grubby. It’s not what I’m about. Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?”

Atwell openly said that she was disturbed by the rumors, expressing her feelings of being "upset" by them. She further explained how these rumors directly involve individuals from her real-life personal circle, making it invasive for them to be subjected to such speculation.