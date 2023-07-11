Hema Malini Opens Up About Her Unconventional Marriage

One of Bollywood’s longest-lasting couples is Hema Malini and Dharmendra.

One of Bollywood’s longest-lasting couples is Hema Malini and Dharmendra. However, after being married in 1980, they have enjoyed an unusual life. Dharmendra had four children and was already married when they started dating, which made it awkward and caused quite a stir in society. Hema has kept a stoic and upbeat attitude throughout, saying she believes in living each day as it comes and has no regrets at all.

Hema was hailed as a feminist icon for choosing to live apart from Dharmendra and raise their two daughters in an interview. Despite the fact that she didn’t want to be in this circumstance, she understood that one must occasionally accept and adjust to life’s unforeseen twists. Hema noted that despite their peculiar living situation, Dharmendra has always been there for his family.

She said that while every woman wants to have a typical household with a husband and kids, sometimes circumstances force women down other avenues. Hema made it clear that she was happy with herself and didn’t feel guilty or angry about the circumstance. She was elated to have her two children in her life, and she was proud of how well she had raised them. She made it clear that she was okay with her marriage to Dharmendra being unorthodox and made it clear that she couldn’t pout about it.

Hema Malini credited the advice of her spiritual guide, a “guru ma,” who assisted her throughout her professional and personal life, for helping her handle such unusual situations. Despite his worries and belief that they should get married right away, she admitted that Dharmendra had always been there for their kids. Shaadi Ho Na Chaiye Bachchon Ka Jaldi

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur had four children together before they got married in 1980. Esha and Ahana are the two daughters that Hema and Dharmendra share. Over the years, people have been curious about and have talked about their family dynamics.

It’s important to note that Dharmendra’s granddaughter Karan Deol’s recent wedding ceremonies were missed by Hema, Esha, and Ahana. As a result, Dharmendra felt compelled to express his feelings through a touching social media post devoted to them.