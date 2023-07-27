Here’s How Parenthood Transformed Post Malone’s Lifestyle!

Post Malone has acknowledged that becoming a father has significantly impacted his partying lifestyle. Prior to the release of his album “Austin,” he opened up about his experience with parenthood in an interview.

The 28-year-old rapper admitted that fatherhood has brought about a major lifestyle change for him, leading him to slow down in terms of partying and nightlife. He expressed that having a child has given him a new perspective on life.

“Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy,” Malone shared.

Despite the changes, Post Malone is enjoying the journey of fatherhood and finds it to be a beautiful experience. He has embraced the responsibility that comes with being a parent, which has led him to avoid going out to shows and parties.

The ‘I Know’ singer expressed his desire to take some time to fully experience and enjoy the success he has achieved. He wants to cherish the moments and take a break from the fast-paced lifestyle he had before.

Post Malone is relishing his role as a family man, and he loves spending quality time with his daughter and partner. He enjoys engaging in activities like playing video games and working on projects in his garage. Parenthood has become a central focus in his life, bringing newfound joy and fulfilment.

