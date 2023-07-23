Here’s Why Amitabh Bachchan Couldn’t Attend Comic-Con Panel!

Amitabh Bachchan, the renowned actor, shared with his fans the reason behind his absence from the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where his upcoming film “Kalki 2898 AD” marked a significant milestone as the first Indian movie to participate. In a heartfelt blog post, Amitabh expressed regret for missing the event due to work commitments and health constraints. Despite being unable to attend, he praised the film’s impressive first look, acknowledging the effort put in by the makers.

Amidst his reflections, Amitabh delved into the historical dating terms “AD” and “BC,” which have been replaced by “CE” and “BCE,” respectively. He noted the significance of these changes, related to the birth of Christ, and how different regions use their own calendars for dating.

Interestingly, Amitabh confessed to being initially unaware of the significance of Comic Con until his son, Abhishek Bachchan, enlightened him about its global importance. He expressed, “I must admit unabashedly that I had no idea what Comicon meant or was until I told Abhishek, or rather asked him what this is all about and he said .. with a shocked look on his face: ‘Dad .. Comicon ? this is a huge deal ‘. And today as I partake in a Zoom call at the release I cannot but be in bewildered admiration for Nagi Ashwin and his team for putting together an astonishing film.”

The SDCC event saw in-person appearances by Kamal Haasan and Prabhas, while Amitabh joined through a video call. During the event, the makers announced the film’s title, “Kalki 2898 AD,” and set its release date for January 12, 2024. The sci-fi film features an ensemble cast, including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, with production by Vyjayanthi Movies.

In conclusion, the film promises to deliver an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience, transporting audiences to an unseen world in Indian cinema.

