Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed’s Fun-filled Vacation In Sri Lanka

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, a beloved couple in the entertainment industry, have been making waves with their successful careers and numerous hit projects. Hiba’s latest role in the drama “Jhok Sarkar” has once again impressed everyone.

Known for their unwavering support for each other, fans admire how they share their perspectives on both work and personal life. Their wedding was a delightful surprise for fans, and ever since, their followers eagerly anticipate their endearing pictures together.

Currently, Hiba and Arez Ahmed are thoroughly enjoying their time in Sri Lanka, and they have been sharing stunning snapshots from their vacation. Here are some highlights from their Sri Lankan getaway:

On the work front, Hiba Bukhari appeared in various hit dramas, including Tarap, Fitoor, Deewangi, Mere Khudaya, and many more.

