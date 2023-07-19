Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed’s Fun-filled Vacation In Sri Lanka

Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed’s Fun-filled Vacation In Sri Lanka

Articles
Advertisement
Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed’s Fun-filled Vacation In Sri Lanka

Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed’s Fun-filled Vacation In Sri Lanka

Advertisement

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, a beloved couple in the entertainment industry, have been making waves with their successful careers and numerous hit projects. Hiba’s latest role in the drama “Jhok Sarkar” has once again impressed everyone.

Known for their unwavering support for each other, fans admire how they share their perspectives on both work and personal life. Their wedding was a delightful surprise for fans, and ever since, their followers eagerly anticipate their endearing pictures together.

Currently, Hiba and Arez Ahmed are thoroughly enjoying their time in Sri Lanka, and they have been sharing stunning snapshots from their vacation. Here are some highlights from their Sri Lankan getaway:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

Advertisement

On the work front, Hiba Bukhari appeared in various hit dramas, including Tarap, Fitoor, Deewangi, Mere Khudaya, and many more.

Also Read

Hiba Bukhari stuns in latest bridal photoshoot
Hiba Bukhari stuns in latest bridal photoshoot

Hiba Bukhari stuns in the latest bridal photoshoot. The viral photos is...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story