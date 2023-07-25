Hira Mani Adorably Serenades Husband Mani In New Instagram Reel

Hira Mani, a beloved name in the showbiz industry, exudes warmth and charm. Renowned for her exceptional acting skills and lively personality, the Pakistani actress effortlessly wins hearts on and off the screen. Beyond her professional achievements, it’s her candid and endearing moments with her husband that reveal her playful side.

Recently, a heartwarming incident captured the essence of Hira Mani’s playful spirit. While her husband, Salman, was on an important phone call, he received a delightful musical surprise from his mischievous wife. Hira couldn’t resist serenading him playfully to the song “Tum Tak,” filling the scene with love and laughter, leaving fans in awe.

She shared the joyful moment on her Instagram, captioning it, “Important voice note kay beech main main tou tung kerungi Tum tak ❤️ @manipakistani,” and the comment section overflowed with heart emojis.

On the professional front, Hira Mani has been seen in notable projects such as “Money Back Guarantee” and “Babylicious.”

