Hira Mani and Ushna Khan Share Inspirational Quote on account of Ashura

Pakistani actresses Hira Mani and Ushna Khan joined hands to share a beautiful and meaningful quote, that resonated with the spirit of this significant day in the Islamic calendar.

The quote they shared reflects the essence of Ashura, symbolizing a day of mourning and remembrance for the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his devoted companions in the Battle of Karbala. With deep reverence and empathy for the sacrifices made during this historic event, the actresses sought to honor the spirit of resilience, courage, and compassion displayed by Imam Hussain (R.A) in the face of adversity.

As their fans and followers witnessed this touching gesture, many expressed gratitude for the actresses’ commitment to spreading positivity and understanding, especially during sacred occasions like Ashura.

