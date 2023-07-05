Hira Mani Gets Emotional on the Set of “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan”

Hira Mani has embarked on an intriguing journey within the entertainment industry. Initially starting as a host alongside her husband Mani, she later ventured into acting with her debut drama “Preet Na Kariyo Koi.” With her very first performance, she managed to captivate hearts, and ever since, Hira has continued to excel in her career. Today, she is recognized as one of the leading actresses in the drama industry, having secured significant projects.

Taking her career further, Hira Mani embraced the opportunity to star in the film “Jin Mahal,” part of the anthology “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.” Her portrayal, alongside her husband Mani, has garnered immense praise, highlighting their exceptional performances in their respective roles. However, on the first day of shooting, Hira experienced a moment of overwhelming emotion.

Hira shared that her character Mumtaz demanded a non-glamorous appearance, involving the application of dirt-like makeup. When she saw herself in the mirror with this unconventional look, it evoked tears from her. However, Mani served as a source of encouragement, reminding her that this was an opportunity for her to showcase her talent.

Hira Mani’s performance in the film Teri Meri Kahaniyaan has received critical acclaim and her admirers adored how beautifully she acted in the genre of horror comedy.

