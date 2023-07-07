Hira & Mani Reveal Details of Viral Mob Attack During Film Shoot

Hira Mani and Mani discuss the mob attack incident during the filming of “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.”

Their performances in the film received praise for their talent and dedication.

Mani highlights Hira Mani’s proactive role in contacting the police and rangers.

Hira Mani and Mani, two exceptionally talented Pakistani celebrities, have garnered praise for their roles in the film “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.” Their performances have been widely admired by viewers, who have been impressed by their acting skills and dedication.

Recently, the duo made an appearance on the “Had Kardi Show” hosted by Momin Saqib, where they discussed the harrowing experience of a mob attack that they encountered while filming “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.”

Hira Mani said, “The mob attack happened on our set when we were shooting the scene of chaos, there were already a lot of cast members when the two outsiders came and started fighting with our team members. They kept on fighting with us.

Things got worse, a few people in our team also got injured because they hit one boy in the head. I kept on telling them that I am Hira Mani but they were on some other agenda. That scene turned really bad”.

According to Mani, Hira Mani played a crucial role during the fight by taking prompt action and contacting the police and rangers. He mentioned that Hira was the most proactive person in the situation. He also mentioned that when the police arrived, the mob dispersed.

Mani mentioned that he took away a valuable lesson from the incident, emphasizing the importance of not reacting or engaging in a fight when faced with abuse.

Instead, he advised accepting any negative remarks and continuing forward without letting them affect you. In the face of someone shouting at you, Mani suggested simply keep moving forward without getting involved.