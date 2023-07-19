Hira Mani Sizzles In Body-Hugging Shirt And Plaid Pants

The stunning actress and mother of two, Hira Mani, is back with her confident poses, donning a body-hugging white lace shirt paired with plaid pants for a night out. Her husband, Mani, played the role of photographer while she enjoyed the evening.

Hira’s casual look was completed with black sneakers and a spacious black bag, adding a black choker as a stylish accessory.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial) Advertisement

Known for her bold and experimental fashion choices, Hira fearlessly explores her wardrobe, even though she sometimes attracts attention from the fashion police. Her timeless charm and carefree personality have made her one of the most talked-about actresses in the industry.

Despite occasional criticism, Hira’s immense popularity and fan following continue to grow due to her brilliant performances in dramas like Kashf, Do Bol, and the blockbuster Mere Pass Tum Ho.

On the professional front, Hira made her big-screen debut in Pakistan’s first anthology film, Teri Meri Kahaniyan, and will soon be back on television screens alongside Affan Waheed in the drama serial Meher Mah.

Also Read Hira Mani Gets Emotional on the Set of “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan” Hira Mani has embarked on an intriguing journey within the entertainment industry....

Advertisement