Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hira Umer imposed a Beautiful Tattoo

Hira Umer imposed a Beautiful Tattoo

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Umer imposed a Beautiful Tattoo

Hira Umer imposed a Beautiful Tattoo

Advertisement
  • Hira Umer is a young model and actress who gained rapid fame due to her successful drama serial.
  • Hira Umer is starring in another drama serial titled “Meray Hi Rehna.” 
  • She recently made news for getting a beautiful tattoo on her arm.
Advertisement

Hira Umer is a young, talented, and beautiful Pakistani model and actress who gained rapid fame due to her successful drama serial “Mere Humsafar.”

In the show, she portrayed the character of Hala’s half-sister, and her exceptional acting skills captured the hearts of the audience, making her an admired figure.

Though she has acted in other hit dramas as well, her positive and likable character in “Mere Humsafar” resonated with fans the most.

Currently, Hira Umer is starring in another drama serial titled “Meray Hi Rehna,” alongside Faizan Sheikh. However, beyond her acting career, she recently made news for getting a beautiful tattoo on her arm.

The tattoo is a colorful butterfly accompanied by the word “hope” as the caption. She decided to get this meaningful tattoo during her vacation in Dubai and shared a video of the tattooing process with her fans on social media.

This tattoo holds significance as it symbolizes hope, representing a positive outlook and optimism in life.

Advertisement

Hira’s decision to get this particular tattoo might carry personal meaning for her, and she chose to share this special moment with her followers.

The vibrant butterfly with the word “hope” etched on her arm adds another touch of beauty to Hira Umer’s already charismatic personality, leaving her fans even more enamored with her.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hira Umer (@hiraumerofficial)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Hira Umer sets temperature soaring with new clicks
Hira Umer sets temperature soaring with new clicks

Hira shared her bold photos and a reel in a stunning white...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story