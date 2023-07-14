Hollywood actors gone on strike

Hollywood actors went on strike as talks between studios and Hollywood actors broke down, actors initiated a strike at midnight, joining the film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May.

This intensifies the disruption of numerous shows and movies.

According to reports, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) will unite with over 10,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on the picket lines for the first time since 1960.

The WGA has been on strike against major studios and streaming services since May 2, resulting in the suspension of numerous productions across the United States and abroad.

Both SAG-AFTRA, representing 160,000 film and television actors, and the WGA are demanding increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era. They also seek assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

Following the expiration of the deadline to reach a new contract, the strike officially commenced at midnight after SAG-AFTRA’s national board voted unanimously to authorize the walkout, as announced by the actors’ union on Thursday.

Fran Drescher, former star of “The Nanny” and president of SAG-AFTRA, expressed her disappointment with the studios’ responses to actors’ concerns.

She described their behavior as insulting and disrespectful, stating, “I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty that they’re losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions to their CEOs. It is disgusting.”

On the other hand, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of production companies like Netflix and Disney, expressed deep disappointment with SAG-AFTRA’s decision to walk away from negotiations.

