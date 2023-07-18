Hollywood advice for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are advised to use the Hollywood actors strike as a period of reflection.

Entertainment expert believes the next six months will be difficult for the royal couple.

This introspection may help them rebuild their public perception and focus on quality content creation.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry have been urged to use the Hollywood actors and writers strike as a “period of reflection.”

According to sources, entertainment expert Mark Boardman believes that the next six months will be the most difficult for Harry and Meghan.

According to the expert, Archie and Lilibet’s doting parents are at a critical juncture in their media journey, and the strike would surely effect their immediate industry actions.

This moment of introspection, according to Boardman, may help them to ‘strategize and recalibrate’ their image and projects.

“It would give them the opportunity to rebuild their public perception and focus on quality content creation rather than being pursued for their next venture,” he concluded.

The newest piece of advise for the California-based royal couple comes just days after the Hollywood actors’ union went on strike on Thursday after failed contract discussions with production companies.

Advertisement

Actors will join writers in the first industry-wide walkout in 63 years, effectively halting the massive film and television industries.

Also Read Kate Middleton and William fail to outshine top actors at film festival Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Wimbledon Men's Final. The couple...