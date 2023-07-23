Advertisement
Hollywood is at a crossroads, says Jamie Lee Curtis

Articles
  • Jamie Lee Curtis believes the movie industry is facing a critical “crossroads”.
  • There’s a strike in the movie industry because people are arguing about how much they should get paid.
  • They’re worried about how AI technology might affect their jobs.
Jamie Lee Curtis believes the movie industry is facing a critical “crossroads” amid ongoing strike action.

Currently, there’s a strike in the movie industry because people are arguing about how much they should get paid and they’re worried about how AI technology might affect their jobs. Jamie Lee Curtis, who is 64 years old, says that the industry is going through a big change.

She told Collider: “I have a movie out in a week, and I have a TV show on the air right now and I can’t talk about them.

“Now, these are communities of people that I’ve worked with. Hundreds and thousands of people coming together to make art for you to enjoy on television, and in movies. And we’re not talking about it because we are at a crossroads in our industry.”

The Hollywood star mentioned that people in the industry are considering the future of the entertainment business from a long-term perspective.

She said: “People take stands now for the future. And we are at a crossroads in our industry technologically, and the whole paradigm has shifted from what used to be a traditional business model, and it is gone.”

