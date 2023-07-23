Hollywood is at a crossroads, says Jamie Lee Curtis

Currently, there’s a strike in the movie industry because people are arguing about how much they should get paid and they’re worried about how AI technology might affect their jobs. Jamie Lee Curtis, who is 64 years old, says that the industry is going through a big change.

She told Collider: “I have a movie out in a week, and I have a TV show on the air right now and I can’t talk about them.

“Now, these are communities of people that I’ve worked with. Hundreds and thousands of people coming together to make art for you to enjoy on television, and in movies. And we’re not talking about it because we are at a crossroads in our industry.”