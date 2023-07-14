Hollywood studios’ evil schemes against writers and actors

Hollywood studios: As talks between the streaming giants and the actors’ union faltered, Hollywood finds itself at a critical juncture with actors and writers launching their first double-strike in 63 years.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing nearly all movie and television actors, comprising 160,000 members, declared their intention to picket from Friday.

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA’s president, emphasized the broader labor issues at play, stating, “What’s happening to us is happening across all fields of labor. When employers prioritize Wall Street and greed over the essential contributors who make the industry function, we have a problem.”

Aligned with the demands of the writers’ strike, the actors called for improved wages, health and pension benefits, safe working conditions, and protection against the rise of artificial intelligence in the industry.

During the press conference, the union president voiced their discontent, referring to the employers as a “very greedy entity” and expressing shock at their treatment of the actors. She condemned their behavior, labeling it disgusting and calling for shame to be placed upon them.

However, it appears that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has a different strategy in mind. According to a report in Deadline, the major studio executives seem poised to play hardball rather than giving in to the demands.

An industry veteran interviewed suggested that a lengthy strike is expected, with the studios allowing it to persist and bleed out. The executives have maintained that the demands put forth by the actors’ union are unreasonable, citing the industry’s ongoing struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a factor.

In an apparent attempt to weaken the strike, reports indicate that cut-throat tactics have been employed. An insider revealed that the ultimate goal of the Hollywood executives is to prolong the strike until union members start facing severe financial consequences, risking their homes and apartments.

With the support of Wall Street, streaming bosses are said to be determined to break the Writers Guild of America (WGA), while another unnamed source characterized the tactic as a “cruel but necessary evil.” The plan to stretch the strike until October was allegedly agreed upon months ago, even before the WGA initiated their strike.

However, the alleged well-devised plan hit a roadblock when the actors’ union joined the fray.

As the strike continues, numerous highly-anticipated films and shows, such as Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2 and House of the Dragon, face potential production halts.

