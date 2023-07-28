Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
How Pakistani Celebrities spending their day on Ashura?

How Pakistani Celebrities spending their day on Ashura?

Articles
Advertisement
How Pakistani Celebrities spending their day on Ashura?

How Pakistani Celebrities spending their day on Ashura

Advertisement
  • Muharram holds great significance in Islam as one of its most sacred months.
  • Muslims around the world honor the sacrifices of Imam e Hussain and Ahle Bait on the day of Asura.
  • Even our Pakistani celebrities are deeply involved in this remembrance.
Advertisement

Muharram holds great significance in Islam as one of its most sacred months. During this time, Muslims commemorate the loss of Imam e Hussain, who stood up against oppression despite facing formidable forces. He demonstrated how to resist tyranny and never surrender to evil. Muslims around the world honor the sacrifices of Imam e Hussain and Ahle Bait on the day of Asura.

Even our Pakistani celebrities are deeply involved in this remembrance. Some of them, like Yumna Zaidi and Natasha Ali, have traveled to Iraq’s city of Karbala, where they will spend the occasion of Ashura. They share their experiences and moments from visiting these revered Holy places with their followers.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Samikhan.official (@sami_khan.sk)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Pakistan celebrities spotted at Oscars event
Pakistan celebrities spotted at Oscars event

Pakistani content is also receiving a lot of attention for movie Joyland....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story