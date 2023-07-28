How Pakistani Celebrities spending their day on Ashura?

Pakistan celebrities spotted at Oscars event
Pakistani content is also receiving a lot of attention for movie Joyland....
Muharram holds great significance in Islam as one of its most sacred months. During this time, Muslims commemorate the loss of Imam e Hussain, who stood up against oppression despite facing formidable forces. He demonstrated how to resist tyranny and never surrender to evil. Muslims around the world honor the sacrifices of Imam e Hussain and Ahle Bait on the day of Asura.
Even our Pakistani celebrities are deeply involved in this remembrance. Some of them, like Yumna Zaidi and Natasha Ali, have traveled to Iraq’s city of Karbala, where they will spend the occasion of Ashura. They share their experiences and moments from visiting these revered Holy places with their followers.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/
Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.