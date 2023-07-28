How Pakistani Celebrities spending their day on Ashura?

Muharram holds great significance in Islam as one of its most sacred months.

Muslims around the world honor the sacrifices of Imam e Hussain and Ahle Bait on the day of Asura.

Even our Pakistani celebrities are deeply involved in this remembrance.

Advertisement

Muharram holds great significance in Islam as one of its most sacred months. During this time, Muslims commemorate the loss of Imam e Hussain, who stood up against oppression despite facing formidable forces. He demonstrated how to resist tyranny and never surrender to evil. Muslims around the world honor the sacrifices of Imam e Hussain and Ahle Bait on the day of Asura.

Even our Pakistani celebrities are deeply involved in this remembrance. Some of them, like Yumna Zaidi and Natasha Ali, have traveled to Iraq’s city of Karbala, where they will spend the occasion of Ashura. They share their experiences and moments from visiting these revered Holy places with their followers.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Samikhan.official (@sami_khan.sk) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistan celebrities spotted at Oscars event Pakistani content is also receiving a lot of attention for movie Joyland....