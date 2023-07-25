HSY Would Marry Mehwish Hayat If Forced At Gun Point

Fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, popularly known as HSY, made an appearance on ‘The Knock Knock Show with Mohib Mirza’ where he was questioned about marriage.

When asked about whom he would marry if forced at gunpoint, the designer mentioned actress Mehwish Hayat, emphasizing the importance of friendship as a key element in building a strong relationship.

HSY clarified that he and Mehwish were not romantically involved but shared a close bond as friends. They had previously collaborated on the telefilm ‘Ijaazat.’

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy) Advertisement

Opening up about his childhood, HSY revealed that he learned fashion designing while growing up in a poor family by studying magazines during his visits to the grocery store where his mother worked. He would observe the designs and then try to replicate them on his old shirts at home. He stated, “My mother used to work at a grocery store and I use to go through old magazines over there. I would observe how did people design a look and when I went home, I’d take out my old shirts and try to make them like Calvin Klien or Donna Karan.”

HSY also shared that one of his fashion inspirations was the late Princess of Wales, Lady Diana, whose royal wedding he witnessed as an infant during his time in London when his mother was searching for a job. This experience left a lasting impression on him, sparking his passion for fashion design.

He said, “I was on her shoulders watching the wedding and I remember the excitement, and how millions of people were screaming for a carriage, I have never forgotten it…I remember when I got home I got my sister’s dolls, took some tissue papers and started making that dress because I was shocked how that one dress shocked so many people.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read