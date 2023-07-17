Hukum: Second Single from Rajinikanth’s Jailer is out

Rajinikanth’s new film Jailer could potentially mark his return to form.

The first single from Jailer, “Kaavaalaa”, was a hit.

The second single, “Hukum”, is a power-packed song that glorifies Rajinikanth’s persona.

Jailer could potentially mark the long-awaited return of the beloved Rajinikanth that fans have been yearning for. In recent times, the iconic actor has faced challenges in his professional career, with several directors unable to capture his legendary charisma.

Rajinikanth enthusiasts have eagerly anticipated the opportunity to witness their favorite actor on screen, embodying the qualities that initially enamored them.

The posters for Jailer instilled hope among his devoted following, indicating that Rajinikanth may reclaim his former glory under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar. The latest release from Jailer, a new single, magnificently showcases the superstar in all his grandeur.

The initial single from Jailer had already been released a few days ago and has gained immense popularity, becoming a sensational hit. The energetic track titled “Kaavaalaa” has taken over the airwaves, with people everywhere dancing to its lively beats. In contrast, the recently released second single from Jailer called “Hukum,” exhibits a completely different tone.

It is a power-packed song designed to enhance the presence of the film’s main protagonist. Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer for Jailer, has successfully created a song that glorifies the iconic persona of Rajinikanth.

Hukum, a song from the Jailer soundtrack, magnificently showcases Rajinikanth’s irresistible charisma, effectively utilizing his own powerful voice to enhance the song’s mood. Sung by Anirudh Ravichander, who also composed the entire Jailer soundtrack, Hukum pays homage to Rajinikanth’s illustrious career through clever references and callbacks.

The lyrics seamlessly merge the distinction between the actor and the character, amplifying the intended essence of the track. Hukum unquestionably blurs the lines, blurring the boundaries between Rajinikanth as a person and his iconic on-screen persona.

