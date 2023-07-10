Huma Qureshi reveals how she dealt with ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

Huma Qureshi has finally spoken out about how she handled the popularity of her debut film, Gangs of Wasseypur.

Whereas most people consider that film to be Huma’s most successful, she believes it was that one assignment that made her feel uncertain about herself and everything else.

“I got my first brush with success pretty early on. Maybe it was just this enthusiasm of getting out of the house and being (an actor) and then Gangs of Wasseypur happened. By 2010 I moved to Mumbai and by 2012 the film was out and it became a big hit in India. My world just exploded.”

“This was a film where they paid me some Rs 75,000, that’s it…I am working with them (Viacom 18) now, they are my producers. But that was my first film and it wasn’t a fancy affair.”

“There were no five-star hotels, cushioning of vanity vans or an army of people (following you). It was like a bunch of people, who went to Varanasi for three months, shot and came back. Nobody had any clue what was happening”, the Double XL actress continued.

“So when it came out, I was like, ‘Whoa! I am the lead in the film? My face is on the hoarding?! Should I have gotten paid more for it? Is this how movies get made?”

“Because for me coming to Mumbai, meeting people, doing auditions, getting a film happened rather quickly, and I didn’t have a game plan after that. I was lost in choice.”

“I was always working, that was never a problem, but I was lost in myself. Like finding my own voice, finding myself, who I was, what kind of films I like to do, what I didn’t like to do.”

“I was insecure about everything, about myself, how I looked at the work that was happening. Maybe insecure about why am I not doing the films others are doing. I didn’t have anyone to talk to,” she said.

I had a younger brother in the film business, who was also figuring his way out. There was a shoulder to cry on, but really no one to help you navigate that situation. But I never thought of giving up”, Huma continued.

Huma Qureshi was most recently seen in Double XL alongside Sonakshi Sinha.