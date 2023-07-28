Humayun Saeed Celebrates His Birthday With Loved Ones

Humayun Saeed, the renowned superstar of Pakistan, holds a remarkable career as a highly successful actor and accomplished producer. With a consistent streak of hits in both films and dramas, he has garnered immense popularity among audiences. Through his production banner, he has delivered outstanding projects, adding to his accolades.

Excitement brews as he embarks on his next drama, “Gentleman,” alongside Yumna Zaidi, produced by his sister-in-law, Sana Shahnawaz, and scripted by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, promising a winning combination.

Amidst joyous celebrations, Humayun marked his birthday surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Samina Humayun Saeed, sister-in-law Sana Shahnawaz, and esteemed personalities like Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Nadeem Baig, and Qasim Ali Mureed, creating cherished memories on this beautiful occasion.

On his birthday, Humayun received heartwarming wishes from his wife and ace producer, Samina Humayun Saeed, as well as from his sister-in-law, Sana Shahnawaz, who shares a special bond with him.

