Humayun Saeed’s Hilarious Take On His Death In Dramas Goes Viral

The talented and evergreen star of Lollywood, Humayun Saeed, is making his much-anticipated return to our television screens after a long break in the upcoming drama serial “Gentleman,” alongside the incredibly talented Yumna Zaidi.

The drama is penned by the renowned writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, who has previously written several blockbuster projects for Humayun, including another upcoming play titled “Mein Manto Nahin Hoon.”

While Khalil-ur-Rehman’s scripts for Humayun’s projects have received widespread acclaim, a recurring theme in many of them is that Humayun’s character often meets his demise. When a concerned fan expressed this observation regarding the announcement of “Gentleman,” humorously suggested, “Phir se Khalil-ur-Rehman… Mar tw nhi jao gy end pe,” Humayun responded with his characteristic lightheartedness and won the internet with his witty reply.

So, get ready, everyone, as Humayun Saeed gears up to take on another role that may not have a happily-ever-after ending. Nonetheless, fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry of this powerful duo.

