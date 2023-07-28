Ileana D’Cruz’s Pregnancy Workout Revealed

Ileana D’Cruz, the talented actress, is joyfully preparing to become a mother for the first time, sharing her pregnancy journey with fans. Recently, she took to Threads to reveal her humorous approach to staying fit during pregnancy. Her workout routine hilariously involved just putting on workout tights.

On Friday, July 28, the actress from the movie “Barfi” took to Threads and humorously shared her pregnancy workout routine. Despite attempting to stay fit and exercise, her efforts were not very successful. The extent of her workout involved simply putting on workout tights, as she playfully mentioned, “I put on workout tights today… That’s it. That was the workout (shrugging emoji).” One of her fans empathized with her situation and humorously commented, “my workout includes only thinking about it… (laughing emojis).”

In a mirror selfie on Instagram, Ileana flaunted her baby bump, looking stunning in a red bodycon dress, captioning it, “My little (watermelon emoji).”

Initially, Ileana kept the identity of her partner and baby’s father a secret, leaving fans curious. But she later revealed her companion through romantic date night selfies. She expressed gratitude for the beautiful blessing of pregnancy and her partner’s unconditional support.

Despite the hard days that come with pregnancy, Ileana is embracing the overwhelming feeling of carrying a life inside herself. Fans continue to shower love and excitement as they eagerly await the arrival of her little one.

Ileana had said, “And on the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need at that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.”

