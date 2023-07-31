Iman Ali reveals her Extreme Disappointment with Film Tich Button

Iman Ali is a stunning and talented Pakistani model, television, and film actor.

Iman Ali is a stunning and talented Pakistani model, television, and film actor who gained fame as one of the top fashion models in Pakistan. She comes from a showbiz family and is the daughter of the late Abid Ali, a renowned Pakistani actor.

Iman Ali has made her mark in the entertainment industry with notable performances in films like “Khuda Kay Liey,” “Mah e Meer,” “Bol,” and “Tich Button.” She has also appeared in the drama serial “Armaan.” Despite being a well-known figure, Iman Ali rarely grants interviews. However, when she does, her interviews are always entertaining and tend to go viral on social media.

Recently, she made another appearance on a show, in the show, she talked about her experience at the set of her film Tich Button, Iman Ali said, “Nothing has changed in the industry, actors are always treated roughly, I came back after a long time, I thought things have changed. I thought I was sick and now I also have become a star as well so the production house will take care of me but it didn’t happen, we worked in extremely poor conditions. There were no vanity vans, It was winter season and things were not up to the mark even the heaters were not working there. We worked in difficult situations while filming Tich Button”.

