Iman Vellani eager to write another volume of ‘Ms. Marvel’

Iman Vellani, known for her impressive acting skills in the Ms. Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now set to showcase her writing talents.

The 20-year-old actress has been enlisted to co-write a new comic series featuring her on-screen character, Ms. Marvel.

In an interview, Vellani expressed that taking on the task of co-writing the comic series was even more daunting than joining the MCU.

She explained that while projects like the MCU feel like they exist in their own separate realm, holding a comic book in her hands made the experience more tangible and personal.

Although she confessed to never having written anything before, Vellani revealed her deep love for comic books and her self-proclaimed status as a Marvel geek.

Advertisement

She approached the writing process by penning what she herself would want to read, viewing it as an opportunity to create her own fan fiction with the professional tools provided.

Vellani also addressed the importance of preserving Ms. Marvel’s Inhuman origin, clarifying that the comic series would not retcon this aspect of Kamala’s identity. She emphasized the desire of Marvel editorial and herself to uphold and protect this integral part of the character.

She concluded by assuring fans that the upcoming comic series would explore the core themes of identity that have been consistently present in the Ms. Marvel comics.

However, the new label that Kamala has to grapple with will introduce a whole new level of complexity and excitement to her story.

It is worth mentioning that the character of Ms. Marvel has previously died in superhero comics, adding an additional layer of intrigue to the upcoming series.

Also Read Christopher Nolan weighs in on role of AI in entertainment world Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan recently shared his perspective on the role of...