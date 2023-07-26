Indian Authorities Demand Investigation Regarding Intimate Scenes in Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s biopic “Oppenheimer” has caused controversy among Indian nationalists.

The intimate sequence in the film involving reciting a verse from the Bhagwad Gita.

There has been no immediate response from Universal Pictures India or the film certification board.

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated biopic, Oppenheimer, has sparked controversy among Indian nationalists due to a scene that offended the Hindu community. Despite previously feeling proud of their religious scriptures being credited in Nolan’s films, this specific scene upset many.

In the film, which doesn’t typically include intimate scenes, Oppenheimer features multiple sequences portraying intimacy between the characters Oppenheimer and Jean Tatlock.

The controversial scene involves Pugh’s character grabbing a copy of Hindu scripture and asking Oppenheimer to read from it.

During the sequence, Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) recites a verse from the Bhagwad Gita moments before engaging in a sexual encounter with Jean Tatlock (played by Florence Pugh).

In this particular moment, Oppenheimer speaks the famous quote he uttered during a TV documentary in 1965, “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

Upon the film’s premiere in India, social media users expressed their displeasure and threatened to boycott the movie, considering the scene a “scathing attack on Hinduism.”

The nationalist group “Save Culture Save India Foundation” issued a press release calling for an urgent investigation and severe punishment for those involved in the film. The founder of the organization, government official Uday Mahurkar, condemned the movie in retweeted remarks, garnering over 3,600 retweets.

Despite the backlash and threats of a boycott, there has been no immediate response from Universal Pictures India, the local unit of the film’s producers, or officials from the film certification board.

Christopher Nolan’s directorial venture, Oppenheimer, boasts an ensemble cast, with Irish actor Cillian Murphy portraying US physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who oversaw the creation of the atomic bomb during World War Two.

