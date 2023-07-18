Internet compares Ariana Grande’s hubby with Taylor Swift’s ex Joe

Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, has become a trending topic on social media as fans compare him to Ariana Grande‘s estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, amidst their divorce news.

Reports indicate that Grande and Gomez have separated after two years of marriage. Interestingly, this news came just three months after Swift and Alwyn also ended their nearly six-year-long relationship. According to TMZ, the speculated reason behind Grande’s split was the intense spotlight of fame, which allegedly contributed to the end of her marriage, similar to what was previously reported about Swift’s breakup.

Swift’s relationship with Alwyn came to an end towards the end of the pandemic, as the global artist returned to her demanding schedule. Fans of both A-list artists are expressing frustration over their estranged partners and have taken to trolling them on social media.

Some fans pointed out that both Grande and Swift were well aware of their partners’ fame before getting serious in their respective relationships. They urged Gomez and Alwyn to refrain from dating famous women if they cannot handle the challenges that come with their fame.

Mocking the situation, another social media user humorously commented on Alwyn and Gomez’s reaction to their partners’ fame: “Joe Alwyn and Dalton Gomez when the Pandemic ended: what do you mean you’re a mega pop star with millions of fans? Why didn’t you tell me? That’s so inconvenient for our relationship.”

Another fan criticized Alwyn and Gomez for entering relationships with highly successful women while expecting them to change their careers to accommodate their partners’ preferences. The fan wrote, “Alwyn and Gomez ‘got into relationships with two of the most successful women in the world, and they expected them to change themselves and their career for them.”

