The second season of Invincible will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 3, 2023.

The season will consist of eight episodes, which will be released in two batches of four.

The season will pick up where the first season left off.

The long-awaited second season of Invincible will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 3, 2023. The news was revealed in a new teaser trailer that was released at San Diego Comic-Con.

The trailer also confirmed that the second season will consist of eight episodes, which will be released in two batches of four.

The first batch of episodes will premiere on November 3, and the second batch will premiere in early 2024. The second season will pick up where the first season left off, with Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) still coming to terms with his newfound powers and his father’s dark secret.

The season will also introduce a number of new characters from the comic book, including Robot, Monster Girl, and Conquest.

Invincible is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The first season of the show was a critical and commercial success, and it was renewed for a second season shortly after its premiere. The show has been praised for its animation, action sequences, and mature storytelling.

The second season is sure to be even more action-packed and emotionally resonant than the first. So mark your calendars for November 3, 2023, and get ready for the return of Invincible!

