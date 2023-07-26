Advertisement
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain shares beautiful pictures from Skardu

  • Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are two stars who follow their own unique paths in the entertainment world.
  • They have remained in the hearts of their fans, especially with the addition of their beautiful son.
  • They have always respected and cherished their family bonds.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are two stars who follow their own unique paths in the entertainment world. They are known for their creativity, evident in the scripts they choose to act and direct, which always resonate with audiences and win their hearts. Beyond their work, they lead simple lives and conduct themselves with grace, endearing them even more to their fans.

Their love story has been public knowledge from the start, and their fairy tale proposal captured the imaginations of many. Since then, they have remained in the hearts of their fans, especially with the addition of their beautiful son, Kabir Hussain.

Family is of utmost importance to both Iqra and Yasir, and they have always respected and cherished their family bonds. Currently, after busy shooting schedules, the couple is enjoying some quality time in Skardu with their baby boy, Kabir. This family vacation includes Iqra’s mother and Yasir’s sister, making it a special and memorable time for everyone.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

