Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Iqra Aziz Rocks in her bold boss babe look

Iqra Aziz Rocks in her bold boss babe look

Articles
Advertisement
Iqra Aziz Rocks in her bold boss babe look

Iqra Aziz boss babe look

Advertisement
  • Iqra chose a sleek and chic half-ponytail hairstyle, with her hair perfectly straightened.
  • Her flawless bronze makeup added to her allure, giving her a magazine-worthy appearance.
  • The reason behind Iqra’s boss babe look was the promotion of  “Allayar” 
Advertisement

Iqra Aziz chose a sleek and chic half-ponytail hairstyle, with her hair perfectly straightened. Her flawless bronze makeup added to her allure, giving her a magazine-worthy appearance.

To enhance her look, she accessorized with chunky gold hooped earrings, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication. The attention to detail in her styling was impeccable.

The reason behind Iqra’s boss babe look was the promotion of the newly released animated Pakistani film, “Allayar and 100 Flowers of God.” Her attire perfectly reflected the occasion, exuding confidence and elegance.

Iqra Aziz continues to captivate audiences not only with her acting prowess but also with her impeccable fashion choices. Her recent appearance in the power suit ensemble showcased her sense of style and added to her growing reputation as a fashion diva.

Overall, Iqra Aziz’s recent photoshoot in the classy checkered power suit highlighted her beauty and fashion sensibility. Her flawless appearance and attention to detail made her look like a fashion icon straight out of a high-end magazine. With each public appearance, Iqra Aziz continues to impress and inspire her fans with her stunning fashion choices.

  

Advertisement

Also Read

Iqra Aziz shares BTS pictures from her upcoming drama ‘Mannat Murad’
Iqra Aziz shares BTS pictures from her upcoming drama ‘Mannat Murad’

Iqra Aziz is a stunning and brilliant Pakistani television actor. Her drama...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story